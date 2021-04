It’s hard to believe that the first one day international (ODI) cricket match was played 50 years ago, when rain washed out the first three days of a Test between England and Australia and officials decided to hold a one-day contest, with 40, eight-ball overs per side. Cricket puritans have perpetually bleated that the format is “not real” – but ODIs have served up plenty of excitement and entertainment over the years. So close were some matches in the TV era that cynics likened them to professional wrestling, in that finishes were so dramatic they seemed to be scripted. This...

It’s hard to believe that the first one day international (ODI) cricket match was played 50 years ago, when rain washed out the first three days of a Test between England and Australia and officials decided to hold a one-day contest, with 40, eight-ball overs per side.

Cricket puritans have perpetually bleated that the format is “not real” – but ODIs have served up plenty of excitement and entertainment over the years.

So close were some matches in the TV era that cynics likened them to professional wrestling, in that finishes were so dramatic they seemed to be scripted.

This week, the first two ODIs between the Proteas and Pakistan have been crackers.

The visitors won the first on the last ball of the day and, on Sunday, the Proteas were reduced to gibbering wrecks by a magnificent 193 by Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman, which almost stole the match.

Tomorrow’s final, deciding match will see the Proteas without top players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje … but new captain Temba Bavuma wants a series victory.

Whoever wins, though, cricket has been the winner in this series. It is just so sad that the stands have been empty, thanks to Covid-19.

