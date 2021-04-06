 
 
South Africa needs to dodge the bullet of Jacob Zuma

Editorials 2 hours ago

Zuma doesn’t want a constitutional court to be the ultimate watchdog for society. Nor did many other African heads of state who looted and impoverished their countries.

Editorial
06 Apr 2021
05:50:22 AM
South Africa needs to dodge the bullet of Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Only a thick-skinned, victim-card-playing politician like Jacob Zuma could claim his constitutional rights are being violated yet, effectively, also suggest that the cornerstone of our democracy – the Constitutional Court – must go. Zuma’s bitter, rambling 23-page missive to the ANC – via his ally Ace Magashule’s secretary-general’s office – was a diatribe about how the courts had been misused by his enemies to persecute him. This, he implied, was a betrayal of the entire liberation struggle. As part of his last-ditch strategy to avoid being held accountable for his actions – including corruption and state capture – Zuma focused...

