South Africa needs to dodge the bullet of Jacob Zuma

South Africa needs to dodge the bullet of Jacob ZumaEditorials 2 hours ago
Zuma doesn’t want a constitutional court to be the ultimate watchdog for society. Nor did many other African heads of state who looted and impoverished their countries.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036
Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge
Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous
Business News Amid threat of darkness, Eskom says it won’t be ‘bullied’ by Oracle
Politics ‘ANC has never protected me’ – Zuma lifts lid on top six meeting