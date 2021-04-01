Abandon gender ‘norms’ and treat LGBTQIA+ with respect

Political correctness gone mad. That’s what many middle-of-the road South Africans may think about the claim that opening a meeting with “good morning, ladies and gentlemen” is too “exclusive”. Indeed, it does not recognise lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) people – and our conservative society generally does not accord these people basic human respect. At the same time, what is a “lady” and what is a “gentleman”? These are terms which go further than labels for gender and really belong back in the Victorian era from whence they came. But that observation almost obscures the very...

But that observation almost obscures the very real discrimination suffered daily by LGBTQIA+ people and which was highlighted this week by the The City of Joburg and the Thami Dish Foundation.

From challenges in the workplace to difficulty with the cops, people who are considered “other” fight many battles that “normal” people don’t know about.

Our country’s constitution obliges us to treat all citizens the same way – and fairly.

But, surely, basic human decency also demands that we show understanding and compassion.

Under the skin, we’re all the same and society’s silly identity tags should not apply.

Let’s live and let live and allow people space to live the lives they want.

