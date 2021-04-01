 
 
Abandon gender ‘norms’ and treat LGBTQIA+ with respect

People who are considered ‘other’ thanks to society’s silly identity tags fight many battles that ‘normal’ people don’t know about.

01 Apr 2021
08:23:35 AM
Political correctness gone mad. That’s what many middle-of-the road South Africans may think about the claim that opening a meeting with “good morning, ladies and gentlemen” is too “exclusive”. Indeed, it does not recognise lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) people – and our conservative society generally does not accord these people basic human respect. At the same time, what is a “lady” and what is a “gentleman”? These are terms which go further than labels for gender and really belong back in the Victorian era from whence they came. But that observation almost obscures the very...

