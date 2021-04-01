 
 
Zimbabwe puts SA to shame on Covid-19 jab front

Editorials

Indeed, if we had a jab for every one of the grandiose promises made by the government, then we would probably have long since achieved herd immunity through inoculation.

01 Apr 2021
07:55:46 AM
Zimbabwe vice president and Minister of Health Constantino Chiwenga receives the first shot of Sinopharm after the southern African country received a donation of 200 000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from China, 18 February 2021. Picture: AFP.

Yesterday, one of our readers, giving his age as 74, expressed his amazement that, while he waits for the Covid-19 vaccination here in South Africa, relatives of his in Zimbabwe, who are in their 40s, have already had the jab. That Zimbabwe – the country we love to ridicule as a Third World basket case – can apparently be much further along with its vaccination programme, is a sad commentary on the inept way our government has handled the issue. Indeed, if we had a jab for every one of the grandiose promises made by the government, then we would...

