ANC ego boosting behind SAA fiasco

Editorials 45 mins ago

The flight had a near accident, allegedly through the error of rusty pilots. But at least the ANC got the photos showing that it’s wonderful.

Editorial
30 Mar 2021
07:32:23 AM
ANC ego boosting behind SAA fiasco

Picture: iStock

US President Abraham Lincoln once said that “What kills a skunk is the publicity it gives itself”. That might be a portent of the future for our leaders in the ANC. The favourite pastime of many of our politicians these days seems to be the photo-opportunity. Thankfully, the days are past of ministers posing before the cameras in camouflage apparel preparing to go to war with the coronavirus. Yet PR stunts are very much the order of the day for the ANC as it tries to sell the country the increasingly tired image of the party being the saviour of...

