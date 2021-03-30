 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Safa top dogs must step up or opt out

Editorials 2 hours ago

Molefi Ntseki may well lose his job in the coming days, but Bafana’s toils speak of a systemic failure that goes way beyond the head coach.

Editorial
30 Mar 2021
06:32:57 AM
PREMIUM!
Safa top dogs must step up or opt out

Safa President Danny Jordaan addressing the media. Picture: BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana’s calamitous failure to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is just the latest of a long line of disasters from the men’s senior national team. Molefi Ntseki’s side slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Omdurman on Sunday, a result that meant Sudan, and not Bafana, joined Ghana in the finals in Cameroon next year. This will be the second finals in a row where the number of teams competing has increased from 16 to 24, theoretically making it easier to qualify. Bafana, however, don’t know the meaning of making anything easy and needed...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Ntseki – I have failed as Bafana coach 29.3.2021
Afcon qualifier live blog: Sudan vs Bafana Bafana 28.3.2021
Bafana Bafana starting line-up against Sudan announced 28.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa South Africans may be among Moz insurgents

Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks

Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?

Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs

Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.