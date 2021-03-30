Safa top dogs must step up or opt out

Safa top dogs must step up or opt outEditorials 2 hours ago
Molefi Ntseki may well lose his job in the coming days, but Bafana’s toils speak of a systemic failure that goes way beyond the head coach.
