Will ANC grow a political backbone over the NEC weekend?

Editorials 3 hours ago

The Zuma-ites, now becoming known as the RET camp within the party, have been becoming bolder in their challenges to Ramaphosa.

Editorial
26 Mar 2021
05:20:20 AM
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images.

Could it be that, finally, the ANC leadership has grown a political backbone and is preparing to do what it should have done much earlier … ask Ace Magashule to step aside because of charges pending against him? The national executive committee (NEC) is said to be readying itself to tell its secretary-general to move aside … and that could happen as soon as this weekend. If the NEC goes ahead and orders Magashule to comply with the resolution of the 2017 Nasrec conference – which compels ANC leaders accused of wrongdoing to step aside pending completion of investigations –...

