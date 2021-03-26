 
 
SA politicians need to get real, starting with clown-in-chief Mbalula

The failure by our politicians to comprehend reality is one of the biggest threats facing this country.

Editorial
26 Mar 2021
05:40:59 AM
SA politicians need to get real, starting with clown-in-chief Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Expecting sense from South Africa’s clown-in-chief, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, is like expecting rain to fall upwards. But, he outdid himself yesterday when trying to spin reality on behalf of the ANC. A Twitter user wrote: “In South Africa, I bet you this pandemic is going to terribly effect [sic] us for the next 5 years because of the government.” Mbalula – or to use his wonderfully ironic Twitter “handle”, Mr Fix – responded: “Wich part of the world is better than us?”(sic) With almost 53 000 dead in the Covid-19 pandemic – and counting – South Africa is distinguishing...

