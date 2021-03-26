SA politicians need to get real, starting with clown-in-chief Mbalula

Expecting sense from South Africa’s clown-in-chief, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, is like expecting rain to fall upwards. But, he outdid himself yesterday when trying to spin reality on behalf of the ANC. A Twitter user wrote: “In South Africa, I bet you this pandemic is going to terribly effect [sic] us for the next 5 years because of the government.” Mbalula – or to use his wonderfully ironic Twitter “handle”, Mr Fix – responded: “Wich part of the world is better than us?”(sic) With almost 53 000 dead in the Covid-19 pandemic – and counting – South Africa is distinguishing...

Expecting sense from South Africa’s clown-in-chief, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, is like expecting rain to fall upwards. But, he outdid himself yesterday when trying to spin reality on behalf of the ANC.

A Twitter user wrote: “In South Africa, I bet you this pandemic is going to terribly effect [sic] us for the next 5 years because of the government.”

Mbalula – or to use his wonderfully ironic Twitter “handle”, Mr Fix – responded: “Wich part of the world is better than us?”(sic)

With almost 53 000 dead in the Covid-19 pandemic – and counting – South Africa is distinguishing itself as being one of the slowest countries to roll out the vaccines which might not only save lives, but reduce infections and severity of illness.

To answer you, minister: yes, most of the rest of the world is better than us.

In your own portfolio, minister, there can be few countries as bad as we have been in protecting our expensive rail infrastructure from being stripped bare by looters.

We could go on and on about the shortcomings of the ANC government but we fear it will fall on Mbaks’ deaf ears.

The failure by our politicians to comprehend reality is one of the biggest threats facing this country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.