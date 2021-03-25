 
 
SAA must not get special treatment

Editorials

Sacaa maintains it has not given SAA special treatment, yet there has been no indication of what action, if any, is being taken against the airline.

Editorial
25 Mar 2021
05:45:43 AM
Picture: iStock

How close did a South African Airways Airbus (SAA) A340-600 come to crashing just after midnight on 25 February after taking off from OR Tambo Airport in Joburg, on its mercy mission to collect South Africa’s first batch of vaccines? Business rescue practitioners at the bankrupt airline have tried to pour cold water over media and social media reports about the incident, while the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) maintains it has done everything by the aviation safety book. Yet, the massive plane was apparently ultimately “rescued” by an onboard automatic safety system which kicked in when it determined the...

