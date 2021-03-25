 
 
Mpofu’s outburst at Zondo commission totally out of line

Editorials 2 hours ago

Whatever the merits of Mpofu’s arguments may be, his display showed the state to which discourse in this country has deteriorated.

Editorial
25 Mar 2021
05:50:32 AM
Dali Mpofu at the Zondo commission of inquiry. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s performance at the Zondo commission this week was, to quote Shakespeare, “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”. Despite what Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s detractors may have believed – or hoped – Mpofu came nowhere close to denting the minister’s Teflon exterior as he tried to accuse Gordhan of lying and misleading the commission. When he was clearly getting nowhere, Mpofu resorted to an ill-tempered outburst, reduced to using highly unprofessional language to try to get his way. He may have been interrupted while speaking, but to say people should “shut up” was not just rude,...

