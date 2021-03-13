SA tourism can now begin to rake in the rands

PREMIUM!
SA tourism can now begin to rake in the randsEditorials 20 mins ago
Given that South Africa is still much more affordable than its foreign counterparts, our local travellers might feel ready to splash out.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General King Goodwill Zwelithini passes on
Covid-19 ‘Extreme worry’ that Easter, Ramadan could lead to another wave
Politics Magashule to students: Free higher education is ANC policy
Celebs & viral ‘We’re very much not a racist family’ -Prince William responds
World Toilet roll heist gang lands in the can