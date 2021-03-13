 
 
SA tourism can now begin to rake in the rands

Editorials 20 mins ago

Given that South Africa is still much more affordable than its foreign counterparts, our local travellers might feel ready to splash out.

Editorial
13 Mar 2021
05:40:42 AM
Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

It would be difficult to find anyone in the local tourism industry who could see some upside to the Covid-19 economic devastation. Yet, with global restrictions still in place in many areas, it’s not only travel into South Africa which is affected. South Africans who may have been planning to go abroad will probably put their plans on hold for most of this year – which is probably how long it will take for vaccinations and “health passports” to become widespread. That could well mean that those who would have been going overseas for holidays this year will choose to...

