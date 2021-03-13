 
 
How the hell can we believe Singh?

13 Mar 2021

We must believe the only reason he went, on multiple occasions, to the Saxonwold family mansion of the Gupta family, was for ‘religious and cultural’ events.

Editorial
13 Mar 2021
05:47:41 AM
Former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh. Picture: Moneyweb

Hand on my heart, My Lord, I am just an innocent man caught up in terrible things all because I love to practise my culture. Hand on my heart, My Lord, this is a fire pool – because it is well-known that we people in the rural areas use buckets of water to put out fires… Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh’s earnest professions of innocence yesterday at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture had more than just a ring of the excuses offered up for the multimillion-rand pool at Jacob Zuma’s sprawling Nkandla homestead. Perhaps they sound...

