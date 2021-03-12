 
 
Punish healthcare workers who exploit vaccination gaps

Editorials

Mail & Guardian says medics have identified shortcomings in the online registration system and ways to circumvent it to allow non-medical personnel to get the jabs.

Editorial
12 Mar 2021
05:34:28 AM
Healthcare workers administer the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

It is sickening that there are medical specialists – allegedly in the private sector – who have been gaming the system when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations and enabling their friends and family to jump the queue. This was first reported in the Mail & Guardian last week and has been confirmed by the SA Medical Association, according to Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi and Netcare Group chief executive Richard Friedland, who spoke yesterday alongside premier David Makhura at an inspection of the Milpark Hospital vaccination facility. Mail & Guardian said the medics had identified shortcomings in the online registration...

