Punish healthcare workers who exploit vaccination gaps

It is sickening that there are medical specialists – allegedly in the private sector – who have been gaming the system when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations and enabling their friends and family to jump the queue.

This was first reported in the Mail & Guardian last week and has been confirmed by the SA Medical Association, according to Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi and Netcare Group chief executive Richard Friedland, who spoke yesterday alongside premier David Makhura at an inspection of the Milpark Hospital vaccination facility.

Mail & Guardian said the medics had identified shortcomings in the online registration system and ways to circumvent it to allow non-medical personnel to get the jabs.

This is despicable behaviour at a time when vaccines are in short supply and everyone is clamouring to be safe from coronavirus infection.

The fact that the fingers of accusation have been pointed at medical professionals – who should put their fellow human beings’ welfare before their own (and that of their family and friends) – is appalling.

We urge the authorities to take the strongest possible action against those found guilty of abusing their positions in society. Sadly, Covid-19 has brought out humanity’s worst traits, selfishness chief among them.

