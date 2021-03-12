 
 
Death means little to Zuma & company

Editorials

Zuma and his cohorts have delivered helping upon helping of pie-in-the-sky to their devoted supporters, who seem unable to grasp the realities of modern-day South Africa.

Editorial
12 Mar 2021
05:39:53 AM
Death means little to Zuma & company

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture Neil McCartney

It is becoming clear that one of the most astute – cunning is more accurate – moves Jacob Zuma made in the days before he vacated the presidency in early 2018 was to leave a poison pill for his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, to swallow. And that was the promise by Zuma that the state would provide free tertiary education. At the time, he would have known very well that the government did not have enough money to make good on that promise. But, in making it, he would have painted himself as the “good guy”, knowing full well that when...

