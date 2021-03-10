When it comes to trauma, please find someone to talk to

PREMIUM!
When it comes to trauma, please find someone to talk toEditorials 4 mins ago
Many South Africans still subscribe to the belief that ‘cowboys don’t cry’ when it comes to life’s blows – but they should be dealt with.
Business News ‘Patriotic’ MultiChoice wants to help ease SABC’s financial woes
Society Covid-19 worsening shocking rate of GBV, says WHO
Courts Agrizzi’s bail conditions relaxed, Bosasa case postponed to May
Business News SA economy contracted by 7% in 2020
Entertainment Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family