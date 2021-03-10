 
 
When it comes to trauma, please find someone to talk to

Editorials

Many South Africans still subscribe to the belief that ‘cowboys don’t cry’ when it comes to life’s blows – but they should be dealt with.

Editorial
10 Mar 2021
05:35:29 AM
Picture: iStock

In South Africa, death is an ever-present part of our lives … and that is without Covid-19, which has already cost more than 53 000 lives (officially – the real toll could be higher). We have one of the highest murder rates in the world, as well as one of the highest motor vehicle collision death rates. The reality is that you could become a statistic in either of those grim tables, at any time. But, even if you don’t – if you survive a crash or an incident of violence, or even just witness such an event – you...

