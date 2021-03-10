 
 
Playing the ‘race card’ does nothing to help race relations

Editorials 1 min ago

If Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is racist, he must be dealt with in the strongest way. But, if he is not, then his accuser must also be treated in the same manner.

Editorial
10 Mar 2021
05:54:50 AM
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Financial Mail

The RET (Radical Economic Transformation) set seemed to have picked up with alacrity the themes composed for them by the white-owned public relations company in London, Bell Pottinger (since deceased). And, as the net has slowly started closing on the stooges involved in the massive state capture project, they’ve fallen back on the tried and trusted principles of deny and deflect and, if that fails, play the race card. So, it was not at all surprising to see the meltdown of former Eskom and Prasa chief executive Brian Molefe yesterday at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, when, enraged...

