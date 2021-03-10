Playing the ‘race card’ does nothing to help race relations

PREMIUM!
Playing the ‘race card’ does nothing to help race relationsEditorials 1 min ago
If Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is racist, he must be dealt with in the strongest way. But, if he is not, then his accuser must also be treated in the same manner.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News ‘Patriotic’ MultiChoice wants to help ease SABC’s financial woes
Society Covid-19 worsening shocking rate of GBV, says WHO
Courts Agrizzi’s bail conditions relaxed, Bosasa case postponed to May
Business News SA economy contracted by 7% in 2020
Entertainment Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family