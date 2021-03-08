 
 
Shocking statistics a reminder to keep an eye on our health

Editorials

Statistics show that 40% of women and 11% of men in South Africa are obese, and come as a timely warning that we need to eat healthier. 

Editorial
08 Mar 2021
05:10:40 AM
Picture: iStock

It was alarming, but not unexpected, to hear South Africa has the highest obesity rate in sub-Saharan Africa. Statistics revealed 40% of women and 11% of men in South Africa are obese, while 69% of women and 39% of men are overweight. Obesity increases the likelihood of developing a wide range of noncommittal diseases, which also leads to the possibility of infectious diseases and mental health illness. Lack of exercise and poor eating habits do not help. Obesity leads to diseases like cancer, hypertension and diabetes. Poorer communities are harder hit because cheaper and processed foods is the norm. Head...

