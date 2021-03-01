 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Airline mess not good for flyers

Editorials 3 hours ago

Eventually, South Africans, who want to travel by air, could be exploited.

Editorial
01 Mar 2021
04:56:34 AM
PREMIUM!
Airline mess not good for flyers

SA Express an entity that has "'clearly failed". Image: Moneyweb

Airlink CEO Roger Foster wasn’t mincing his words when he said some companies in the SA aviation sector are going to crash and burn, because of the traumatic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. And he wasn’t specifically referring to South African Airways, which is already in dire straits with its business rescue practitioners pleading for more government money to bail it out. Foster was referring also to the other airlines currently trying to service an air transport market which has all but collapsed. Airlines like Comair – which operates British Airways services on local routes, and kulula –...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
No hope as airlines nosedive 1.3.2021
Here’s what you need to know about the kulula.com sale 2.2.2021
Get your car serviced… you may not be able to fly again 26.7.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Business News Can you claim from Compensation Fund if you get Covid-19 at work?

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.