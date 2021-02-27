 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Renaming SA’s cities is about regaining status

Editorials 2 days ago

South Africa belongs to all of us and not being prepared to at least respect others by trying to pronounce names correctly is selfish.

Editorial
27 Feb 2021
05:05:16 AM
PREMIUM!
Renaming SA’s cities is about regaining status

People enjoying themselves at Brighton Beach in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth). Picture: Lulama Zenzile

‘The past is a foreign country, they do things differently there.” The opening lines of LP Hartley’s 1953 novel, The Go-Between, are something all of us who live here in Africa, in the post-colonial age, would do well to consider. This week, there was outrage in some quarters about the announcement by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa that the Eastern Cape’s biggest city, Port Elizabeth, would be renamed Gqeberha. The city’s airport will be renamed Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, while Uitenhage will now be known as Kariega. Gqeberha is the isiXhosa name for the Walmer area of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

Environment Tokai Forest shedding its alien invasive coat as clearing operations forge ahead 

Driving impressions VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger

Covid-19 Second batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrives in SA

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.