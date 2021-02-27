It’s just no longer business as usual

The old insult that “you have the perfect face for radio” is apt in the “new normal” Covid-19 world, where business meetings are conducted online and participants don’t have to be as careful about their sartorial elegance as they would if they were in the office. If you’re in one of these “virtual” meetings, it’s easy to turn off your computer or cellphone camera (to save data…) – which means no one can see your unbrushed hair or your unmade-up, or unshaven, face. Even more commonplace, in the days of lockdown, has been people “dressing” down for working from home....

The old insult that “you have the perfect face for radio” is apt in the “new normal” Covid-19 world, where business meetings are conducted online and participants don’t have to be as careful about their sartorial elegance as they would if they were in the office.

If you’re in one of these “virtual” meetings, it’s easy to turn off your computer or cellphone camera (to save data…) – which means no one can see your unbrushed hair or your unmade-up, or unshaven, face.

Even more commonplace, in the days of lockdown, has been people “dressing” down for working from home. The suit, or jacket and tie, have been the real victims of this … and now fashion gurus around the world believe this could be a permanent change.

The suit – for men and women – has been widely criticised as a relic of colonialism, a symbol of oppression and, most often, just plain uncomfortable in hot climates.

All of these are valid arguments – yet, there are many who still see the formality of the suit as a clear indication of a person’s commitment, discipline and professionalism.

Putting on a suit – as opposed to “throwing on” a T-shirt and jeans – shows someone means business.

