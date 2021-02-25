 
 
There’s a real need to recognise women’s worth

Editorials 2 hours ago

It is doubtful that such a code could be implemented in South Africa, which has one of the most patriarchal societies in the world

Editorial
25 Feb 2021
06:03:50 AM
There's a real need to recognise women's worth

Domestic workers are the breadwinners for many families, yet currently face massive challenges. Picture: iStock

There are billions of men – and women, too – who believe a woman’s place is in the home…preferably barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen. A woman’s (whether wife or cohabiting partner) duties in cleaning, preparing food and raising children are seldom regarded in the same way as other work which justifies the payment of a salary. So, we think it’s no bad thing that a Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his ex-wife almost $8,000 (about R116,500) for years of unpaid housework. The ruling, in a landmark divorce case, has, not surprisingly, sparked furious debate in China....

