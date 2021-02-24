 
 
2021 matric pupils will need lots of help

Some schools realised last year that not sitting exams would negatively affect Grade 11s going into 2021 and they held exams – but the vast majority did not.

Editorial
24 Feb 2021
08:02:51 AM
Even if you failed, there are options for matric candidates. Image: iStock

As the country celebrates the success of government and independent schools matric pupils of 2020, there is a cloud hanging over the class which will sit the exams at the end of this year. That’s because, during the Covid-19 crisis, many pupils who are in Grade 12 this year passed Grade 11 without having written any exams. This was following a directive from the government, which last year had as its priority dealing with the matric class of 2020 and with the effects of Covid-19 and the lockdowns. ALSO READ: Disruptions in 2020 could hit matric class of 2021 extra...

