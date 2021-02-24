 
 
Mboweni hopefully pulls off a miracle budget

Editorials 3 hours ago

He must find money to combat Covid-19 and fund the economic recovery, while not killing the taxpayer goose which lays the golden egg and which is already choking to death.

Editorial
24 Feb 2021
04:55:26 AM
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's rendition of an old Irish political ditty left many a Twitter user impressed with his vocal ability. Picture: Gallo Images

There are many wonderful things to love about our country. But, when it comes to assessing the economy and its prospects, you would have to say that the glass is more half empty than half full. The precipitous decline in South Africa, the country would, had we been a business, got the management talking about serious cutbacks or even closing. The second alternative is not feasible. You can’t close a country down … but you can watch as it slides into failure. READ MORE: Jobs bloodbath unrelenting: Unemployment rate now highest since 2008 The first alternative – curb your spending,...

