SA should take a leaf out of Israel’s book on vaccine rollout

Editorials

Much of the country has reopened for business, with shops available to all and access to gyms and theatres limited to those who had been inoculated.

Editorial
23 Feb 2021
08:16:58 AM
Healthcare worker Dr Jared Tulloch is given a jab of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

A glimpse of the future, post-Covid (perhaps post the worst of Covid) is to be had from what is currently happening in Israel, where almost half of the population has already been inoculated. The government is now preparing to open up and go back to normal: much of the country has reopened for business, with shops available to all and access to gyms and theatres limited to those who had been inoculated and others who are immune after recovering from Covid-19. Access is granted by a “Green Pass” app, designed by the health ministry, which is linked to personal medical...

