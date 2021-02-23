 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Matrics, teachers did SA proud despite pass rate decline

Editorials 2 days ago

The result also shows that our education system is resilient – it did not collapse under the strain of Covid-19.

Editorial
23 Feb 2021
06:33:12 AM
PREMIUM!
Matrics, teachers did SA proud despite pass rate decline

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 

The decline of about four percentage points in the overall pass mark for the 2020 government matric exams is something which could be eagerly seized upon by critics of the government to show the decline of our education system. But that would not merely be untrue, it would be unfair – especially given the reality that the 2020 school year was disrupted severely by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Specifically, the lockdowns and restrictions on pupils returning to school – intended to help protect vulnerable teachers and relatives of pupils more than the students themselves – battered the lives...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Watch: Gauteng township schools beat the odds as matrics celebrate top marks 23.2.2021
Five things to do if you don’t get accepted into a university 23.2.2021
Options for matriculants who do not want to attend university 23.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.