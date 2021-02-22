Pangolin support deserves applause

Pangolins mammals are largely nocturnal, live in burrows and are extremely shy. Yet, despite their elusiveness, they are the most trafficked non-human mammal. Their species is under threat as they are brutally slaughtered by poachers for their scales, meat and body parts to be sold on the black market. Experts cannot pinpoint exactly how many pangolins are left in the wild, as they can’t be counted from the air, but we do know they are under severe threat. From 2000 to 2013 alone, it is reported that more than one million pangolins were slaughtered. ALSO READ: Lesser-known facts about the ancient,...

Wildlife Justice Commission executive director Olivia Swaak-Goldman is worried, saying: “The traffick-ing shows no signs of abating and has evolved into a transnational organised crime issue, the incidence of which is increasing year-on-year. We need to treat it as a transnational crime issue and apply the same law enforcement approach and investigate techniques used in other crimes. We cannot afford losing another species.”

Saturday was World Pangolin Day. Other than just creating awareness, we need to do even more for these beautiful creatures. Investec’s decision to support the first dedicated pangolin veterinary ward in Africa, in partnership with the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital (JWVH), is a step in the right direction.

We need more of these companies to take up the fight to save our animals. As long as the market demand for pangolins exists, illegal trading won’t stop.

The future of the animal is in the balance.

