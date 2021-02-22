 
 
Pangolin support deserves applause

Experts cannot pinpoint exactly how many pangolins are left in the wild, as they can’t be counted from the air, but we do know they are under severe threat.

Editorial
22 Feb 2021
05:17:46 AM
Tot the pangolin is carried by wildlife rehabilitation specialist Nicci Wright of the Johannesburg Wildlife Vet Hospital, 19 February 2021, in Johannesburg ahead of being measured and weighed. Tomorrow is World Pangolin Day. Picture: Michel Bega

Pangolins mammals are largely nocturnal, live in burrows and are extremely shy. Yet, despite their elusiveness, they are the most trafficked non-human mammal. Their species is under threat as they are brutally slaughtered by poachers for their scales, meat and body parts to be sold on the black market. Experts cannot pinpoint exactly how many pangolins are left in the wild, as they can’t be counted from the air, but we do know they are under severe threat. From 2000 to 2013 alone, it is reported that more than one million pangolins were slaughtered. ALSO READ: Lesser-known facts about the ancient,...

