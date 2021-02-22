 
 
Matrics of 2020 should be proud

The amazing attitude from pupils and exceptional commitment from especially the teachers, school administrators and parents ensured the class of 2020 would make it.

Editorial
22 Feb 2021
05:16:12 AM
Saheti School matriculants, from left, Andrew Oseghale, who achieved 2 distinctions, George Hicks with 9 distinctions, Sofia Rovithis, who achieved 6 distinctions, and Despina Lazanakis, who also achieved 6 distinctions, celebrate after collecting their 2020 matric results, 19 February 2021, at Saheti in Bedfordview. Picture: Michel Bega

There’s no doubt 2020 will go down as one of the hardest school years. Covid-19 threw all the plans of a smooth-sailing year out the window. Lengthy periods away from school, homeschooling, digital learning – where possible – and rotational shifts became the new norm for all schools. There are very few people that would not have sympathy for the matric class of 2020 after all the disruptions. Some amazing attitude from pupils and exceptional commitment from especially the teachers, school administrators and parents, ensured the class of 2020 would make it, despite all the obstacles thrown at them. ALSO...

