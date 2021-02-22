Matrics of 2020 should be proud

There’s no doubt 2020 will go down as one of the hardest school years. Covid-19 threw all the plans of a smooth-sailing year out the window. Lengthy periods away from school, homeschooling, digital learning – where possible – and rotational shifts became the new norm for all schools. There are very few people that would not have sympathy for the matric class of 2020 after all the disruptions. Some amazing attitude from pupils and exceptional commitment from especially the teachers, school administrators and parents, ensured the class of 2020 would make it, despite all the obstacles thrown at them. ALSO...

Tomorrow the National Certificate matric class of 2020 will finally learn of their results professor Moeketsi Letseka, Unesco chair on Open Distance Learning at Unisa, cautioned yesterday that there could be an even bigger decline than the predicted 5% drop from the 81.3% pass rate achieved in 2019. Letseka said: “The conditions of 2020 meant pupils had to go home.

Homes are not ideal for learning, homes are for parents, and parents cannot teach. In my view, Covid exposed the worst of glaring inequalities.

While the inequalities of the different schools have been laid bare, there are still many options open to the matrics that did not get their desired results, from rewrites to remarks or even changing educational course to colleges. No matter the results, we are still proud of the matric class of 2020.

Dealing with challenges of this nature will only stand you in good stead going forward.

