South African cricketer Chris Morris has hit the jackpot. The 33-year-old Titans all-rounder was this week signed by the Rajasthan Royals for a record $2.25 million at this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. R32.8 million is not bad for someone deemed surplus to the national team’s requirements, having last played for his country in the Proteas’ disastrous World Cup campaign in the United Kingdom in 2019. The previous highest fee at the auction was the $2.2 million the Delhi Daredevils paid for Yuvraj Singh in 2015. Prior to this auction, the most expensive foreign player was Australia’s Pat Cummins...

Many people believe Morris has not reached his full potential, particularly at international level, where he has only played four Tests, 42 one-day internationals and 23 T20 internationals.

He is a powerful-hitting batsman and more than handy fast bowler, who can swing the ball at pace.

Let’s hope this year’s IPL – scheduled for April after moving to the United Arab Emirates due to Covid-19 late last year for the 2020 edition – is the foundation for him to revive his international career.

An in-form Morris can only benefit South African cricket, which is also looking for a change in fortune.

