Government got beach ban wrong

Editorials 3 hours ago

Now it seems the chance of beach gatherings becoming super-spreader events was minimal.

Editorial
20 Feb 2021
04:50:24 AM
People return to the beach and enjoy a hot summers day at Big Bay on February 02, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the government has eased the current lockdown restrictions and public places like beaches, dams, rivers, parks and public swimming pools will be reopened. (Photo by Gallo Images/Shaun Roy)

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) have come up with some bizarre regulations over the near 11 months of the various levels of lockdown, but the ban on beaches could take the cake. How can being outdoors on the beach be more risky than being in a shopping mall, many argued? Who will ever forget the scenes of Police Minister Bheki Cele and his men in blue lining up to arrest holidaymakers or surfers defying the beach ban due to new Covid lockdown regulations? ALSO READ: Protesters frolic in the shallows of Muizenberg beach Or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, minister of cooperative governance...

