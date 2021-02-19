Questions around Cele’s Nkandla trip

It was interesting to see the contrast in Police Minister Bheki Cele’s attitude towards “lawless” beachgoers and his grovelling visit to Jacob Zuma at the former president’s Nkandla homestead on Thursday. When he was initially refused entry at the Nkandla gate by Zuma’s bodyguard of MK veterans, Cele spoke calmly and negotiated his way, as opposed to spewing fire and brimstone as he did on the beaches. Yet, his Nkandla entrance was really a sideshow compared to the intriguing central question of the visit: Why did he go there? WATCH: Zuma’s barmy army denies Cele entry into Nkandla homestead He wasn’t...

He wasn’t taking tea the way Julius Malema did last week, although the meeting was clearly warm and friendly, as one would expect of traditionally minded people from our most traditionally minded province.

Did he go to ask Zuma to reconsider his refusal to appear at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture?

Did he plead with Zuma not to continue to embarrass the ANC and to continue his divisive games?

Did he warn Zuma frankly that a prison cell is a likely outcome of his defiance and that Cele’s cops will have the difficult job of arresting him?

As high-profile people pay him court, Zuma’s clearly enjoying his kingly situation.

And that is going to make it more difficult to act against him.

