IEB matric results an encouraging sign

Editorials 15 hours ago

Without teachers and school, matrics had to become their own supervisors.

Editorial
19 Feb 2021
04:50:55 AM
iStock

The release of the matric results every year is a time when pupils, teachers and the entire education system heave a sigh of relief and savour the joy. The fact that it will be a very similar scenario this year – at least in the ranks of the private and independent schools which sat the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams – is nothing short of amazing, given the disruption of learning in 2020. The IEB cohort’s pass rate was a stunning 98.07%, slightly lower than last year’s pass rate of 98.82%. Altogether, 88.42% of those who wrote achieved university...

