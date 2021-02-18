Ignore misinformation and get your jab, just like Ramaphosa

It was critically important that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize were among the first to get the anti-Covid-19 vaccinations. They were not “jumping the queue”, but were leading by example in what is as much a public relations offensive as a health campaign. Despite, or perhaps because of, the abundance of media information about vaccines, there has been a pandemic of misinformation. Therefore, it is vital that our high-profile South Africans – from politicians to celebrities to sports personalities – show publicly that they have confidence in the vaccine. READ MORE: Here is SA’s first-ever citizen to...

It was critically important that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize were among the first to get the anti-Covid-19 vaccinations.

They were not “jumping the queue”, but were leading by example in what is as much a public relations offensive as a health campaign.

Despite, or perhaps because of, the abundance of media information about vaccines, there has been a pandemic of misinformation.

Therefore, it is vital that our high-profile South Africans – from politicians to celebrities to sports personalities – show publicly that they have confidence in the vaccine.

READ MORE: Here is SA’s first-ever citizen to take the Covid-19 jab

The inoculations which began on Wednesday – for health workers – will be the first step in bringing South Africans closer to community immunity to the coronavirus… but they will not enable Bill Gates and his alleged fellow “New World Order” plotters to track you or to rearrange your DNA.

Nor will they make you infertile or impotent.

While the first batch of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will only go so far, it is expected that, as time goes on, more and more doses from more and more manufacturers will arrive to join the fight.

In this regard, we urge those South Africans who normally gravitate to a Western view of the world not to dismiss the vaccine offerings from Russia and China.

Russia’s Sputnik V jabs have proved to be some of the most efficacious yet assessed.

ALSO READ: Here are the 18 sites where SA’s first vaccinations will take place

It was also comforting to see the government has included cleaners and hospital administrative staff, along with doctors and nurses, as part of the cohort of health workers to be vaccinated.

They are all on the front line and all vulnerable.

While we look wide-eyed at the deployment of the vaccines, we hope that, by the end of the year, we will get bored and this will no longer be news because it will be common place.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.