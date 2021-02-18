 
 
Ignore misinformation and get your jab, just like Ramaphosa

Editorials

The vaccine will not make you infertile or impotent.

Editorial
18 Feb 2021
04:50:38 AM
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gets ready to be inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP)

It was critically important that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize were among the first to get the anti-Covid-19 vaccinations. They were not “jumping the queue”, but were leading by example in what is as much a public relations offensive as a health campaign. Despite, or perhaps because of, the abundance of media information about vaccines, there has been a pandemic of misinformation. Therefore, it is vital that our high-profile South Africans – from politicians to celebrities to sports personalities – show publicly that they have confidence in the vaccine. READ MORE: Here is SA’s first-ever citizen to...

