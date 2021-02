There are three hardy excuses politicians will retreat to when it becomes apparent they have said something out of turn – and they desperately need to duck full accountability. First, they will cry “sub-judice” because whatever they are involved in has some legal aspect to it and, the argument goes, to say anything could prejudice any such legal process. ALSO READ: Maimane, DA unhappy with Motshekga ‘doubling down’ on rape comment Next up is “I was misquoted”…but this is not used as much today in the age of cellphone cameras and instant recording. Finally, aware that they said something and...

There are three hardy excuses politicians will retreat to when it becomes apparent they have said something out of turn – and they desperately need to duck full accountability.

First, they will cry “sub-judice” because whatever they are involved in has some legal aspect to it and, the argument goes, to say anything could prejudice any such legal process.

Next up is “I was misquoted”…but this is not used as much today in the age of cellphone cameras and instant recording.

Finally, aware that they said something and can not take it back, they will fall back on “I was quoted out of context”.

The last of the three was selected by Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday, in trying to explain

away her comment that “educated people don’t rape”.

The remarks were made at a school in Pretoria on the opening day of term and drew incredulous comments from the pupils.

Motshekga tried to say later she was referring to education about gender-based violence – although she never used those words.

We would suggest the minister goes back to class herself, to learn how to speak plainly, while not being misunderstood.

And, perhaps, to learn to admit you when you’ve messed up and apologise.

