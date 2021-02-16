 
 
Enforce any sanction on Zuma to avoid others following his defiant footsteps

Zondo has had to take this route because expecting the ANC to bring its own thieves and looters to book is wishful thinking.

Editorial
16 Feb 2021
04:55:39 AM
Enforce any sanction on Zuma to avoid others following his defiant footsteps

South Africa's embattled former president Jacob Zuma Picture: MICHELE SPATARI / POOL / AFP)

Jacob Zuma is pushing South Africa to the brink … not just of a constitutional crisis, but of a potentially fatal split in society. His conduct as the kingpin of state capture – and the myriad allegations against him have never been disputed by him – did much to push this country in the direction of the road to a failed state. His latest defiance of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture – and the Constitutional Court – threatens to accelerate that decline into a banana republic. Make no mistake, the ANC and the country stands at the most...

