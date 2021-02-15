This country doesn’t belong to ANC cadres – It belongs to all of us

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has got it spot on when it says that the ANC’s “cadre deployment” is the core reason for the deep, dark pit into which South Africa has sunk. The party argues – in a legal attempt to access details of the ANC’s deployees and how decisions are arrived at on where they should go – that South Africans “have a right to know that cadre deployment is the fundamental reason behind collapsing service delivery and out-of-control corruption everywhere the ANC governs.” Cadre deployment has enabled the looting and facilitated state capture, because the state institutions required...

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has got it spot on when it says that the ANC’s “cadre deployment” is the core reason for the deep, dark pit into which South Africa has sunk.

The party argues – in a legal attempt to access details of the ANC’s deployees and how decisions are arrived at on where they should go – that South Africans “have a right to know that cadre deployment is the fundamental reason behind collapsing service delivery and out-of-control corruption everywhere the ANC governs.”

Cadre deployment has enabled the looting and facilitated state capture, because the state institutions required to police wrongdoing were subverted by the ANC deployees. In other cases, state-owned enterprises, municipalities and statutory bodies have been allowed to descend into collapse because those occupying managerial positions are unqualified and incompetent.

It’s not only the ordinary citizens of the country who suffer from this (in lack of service delivery), it is also the committed, competent civil servants who have been deprived of opportunities or forced out because they are not party apparatchiks.

Cadre deployment merely cements the ruling party’s belief – and those of many of its members – that South Africa belong to the ANC.

It does not. It belongs to all of us.

