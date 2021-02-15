 
 
This country doesn’t belong to ANC cadres – It belongs to all of us

Editorials 2 hours ago

Cadre deployment merely cements the ruling party’s belief – and those of many of its members – that South Africa belong to the ANC.

Editorial
15 Feb 2021
06:05:38 AM
PREMIUM!
General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has got it spot on when it says that the ANC’s “cadre deployment” is the core reason for the deep, dark pit into which South Africa has sunk. The party argues – in a legal attempt to access details of the ANC’s deployees and how decisions are arrived at on where they should go – that South Africans “have a right to know that cadre deployment is the fundamental reason behind collapsing service delivery and out-of-control corruption everywhere the ANC governs.” Cadre deployment has enabled the looting and facilitated state capture, because the state institutions required...

