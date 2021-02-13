Bringing hope to a country that is in short supply

Religious people – and even some nonbelievers – often like to say that life is not a brutal arbitrary collection of incidents and that things happen for a reason. We would not go as far as to say that Pippie Kruger’s ordeal by fire was preordained, but there is no doubt that the brave little girl – and her mom – can play a vital role in being an inspiration to people in awful situations and can be those who bring hope to a country where hope is in short supply. It is amazing to think that it is almost...

Religious people – and even some nonbelievers – often like to say that life is not a brutal arbitrary collection of incidents and that things happen for a reason.

We would not go as far as to say that Pippie Kruger’s ordeal by fire was preordained, but there is no doubt that the brave little girl – and her mom – can play a vital role in being an inspiration to people in awful situations and can be those who bring hope to a country where hope is in short supply.

It is amazing to think that it is almost 10 years since Pippie made headlines after she was gruesomely burnt over 80% of her body when flammable gel caught fire and engulfed her.

She should have died. She didn’t. Whether that is a miracle or merely proof that terrible stories can have happy endings – we’ll leave for you to decide.

Pippie’s mother Anice, who has been through an emotional wringer, would do it all again, because it has been such an enriching experience.

She sees a growing, determined, young girl who is strong and, despite her suffering, always thinks of others.

There is a lesson in there for the rest of us.

READ MORE: R9m claim made against ‘Pippie’ surgeon

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.