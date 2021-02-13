 
 
Cyril’s ‘new broom’ another ‘cadre deployment’ expansion?

Buoyed by the Zondo commission’s revelations of the depth of the rot in the ANC and government, the president made the expected commitment to tackling corruption.

Editorial
13 Feb 2021
04:55:23 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa preparing his Sona 2021 speech on 11 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

There were many who reacted negatively to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s claim – in his State of the Nation Address – that “things are being done”. That’s understandable, because the ANC is, in its critics’ eyes, the party which is long on promises and short on delivery. The fact that Ramaphosa did list a number of concrete achievements in the speech – things which have happened despite the trauma of the Covid pandemic – was largely dismissed by the commentariat. ALSO READ: Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament? What was apparent was that the president was not...

