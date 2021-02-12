 
 
SANDF generals prioritising their welfare over soldiers

There is an argument that the command structure is key to defence force effectiveness.

12 Feb 2021
07:31:32 AM
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers patrol the streets in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on April 18, 2020, during a joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to enforce a national lockdown to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP

There is an interesting observation about leading soldiers, made by Field Marshal Sir William Slim, commander of the British 14th Army in the Burma Campaign of World War II. “I tell you, as officers, that you will not eat, sleep, smoke, sit down, or lie down until your soldiers have had a chance to do these things. “If you hold to this, they will follow you to the ends of the earth, if you do not, will break you in front of your regiments.” ALSO READ: SANDF blames Covid-19 impact as recruitment programme gets halted That sentiment should be shared...

