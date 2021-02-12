SANDF generals prioritising their welfare over soldiers

There is an interesting observation about leading soldiers, made by Field Marshal Sir William Slim, commander of the British 14th Army in the Burma Campaign of World War II. “I tell you, as officers, that you will not eat, sleep, smoke, sit down, or lie down until your soldiers have had a chance to do these things. “If you hold to this, they will follow you to the ends of the earth, if you do not, will break you in front of your regiments.” ALSO READ: SANDF blames Covid-19 impact as recruitment programme gets halted That sentiment should be shared...

There is an interesting observation about leading soldiers, made by Field Marshal Sir William Slim, commander of the British 14th Army in the Burma Campaign of World War II.

“I tell you, as officers, that you will not eat, sleep, smoke, sit down, or lie down until your soldiers have had a chance to do these things.

“If you hold to this, they will follow you to the ends of the earth, if you do not, will break you in front of your regiments.”

That sentiment should be shared with the top brass of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), who appear to be doing the opposite in the way they are prioritising their welfare over that of their soldiers, sailors and air-force personnel.

A Covid-19 vaccination roll-out plan by the SANDF has the generals in the first phase of vaccinations, ahead of operational personnel.

There is an argument that the command structure is key to defence force effectiveness, but the image of “I got mine” sits uncomfortably in a world where people are being asked to look out for each other.

Selfishness does not encourage loyalty within the ranks and smacks of the “rear echelon” mindset where the ordinary “grunts” with the rifles are expendable.

