 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Rail system can’t just chug along

Editorials 7 hours ago

Trains can be run at a profit and the network can be turned into an asset from the liability it currently is.

Editorial
12 Feb 2021
04:50:44 AM
PREMIUM!
Rail system can’t just chug along

Metro railway line in Pretoria. Photo Twitter

The chief executive of the African Rail Industry Association (Aria), Mesela Nhlapo, was a bit naïve this week when, in a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, she described South Africa’s railway network as “the backbone of the SA logistics and transport value chain”. No, it is not. For more than three decades – from before the ANC took over as a government – our rail system has systematically been run down. Once it was the envy of Africa – and most developing countries. Now, both mainline and commuter rail networks are barely shuffling along, beset by ageing equipment and basic...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
We’ll oppose any attempt to arrest Zuma, says MKMVA following Nkandla meeting 12.2.2021
DA leader tweets dark thoughts during Sona 2021 11.2.2021
‘Jacob Zuma is no ordinary chap’ – ANC KZN wants special treatment for ex-president 11.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.