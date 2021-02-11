 
 
We want action plans with timelines attached, Cyril

Editorials

The time for talking and making empty promises has long since passed.

Editorial
11 Feb 2021
04:55:40 AM
We want action plans with timelines attached, Cyril

President Cyril Ramaphosa on the steps of parliament ahead of his 2020 State of The Nation address, 13 February 2020, Cape Town. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The danger for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivers tonight’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) is that many cynical South Africans might regard him in the same way as the boy in the fairy tale who “cried wolf” so often that no one believed him. Sona has degenerated over the years into a festival of hot air and fashion as the country’s MPs compete with each other to see who can be the most tasteless and gaudy in their choice of clothes; and the head of state serves up yet more platitudes. This year will be different, in the...

