 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Pay farm workers a decent living wage

Editorials 1 day ago

Surely, business also has a responsibility more than to generate profits for its owners?

Editorial
11 Feb 2021
06:01:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Pay farm workers a decent living wage

Picture: iStock

Minimum wages have always been a contentious issue wherever they are implemented in the world, as critics contend that they lead to job losses as companies are forced to reduce their expenses to remain competitive. The national minimum wage was increased this week to R21.69 an hour for ordinary and farm workers. AgriSA says the farming sector will be hard hit by this 16% wage hike, especially in view of the impacts of tobacco and alcohol bans, which devastated income. It says job cuts will be inevitable. There will be similar statements from other sectors of the economy, which have...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Agricultural sector to deliberate on new minimum wage for farm workers 11.2.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, minimum wage increased and by-elections postponed 10.2.2021
National Minimum Wage: Unhappiness about increase for farmworkers 9.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.