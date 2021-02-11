Pay farm workers a decent living wage

Minimum wages have always been a contentious issue wherever they are implemented in the world, as critics contend that they lead to job losses as companies are forced to reduce their expenses to remain competitive. The national minimum wage was increased this week to R21.69 an hour for ordinary and farm workers. AgriSA says the farming sector will be hard hit by this 16% wage hike, especially in view of the impacts of tobacco and alcohol bans, which devastated income. It says job cuts will be inevitable. There will be similar statements from other sectors of the economy, which have...

Minimum wages have always been a contentious issue wherever they are implemented in the world, as critics contend

that they lead to job losses as companies are forced to reduce their expenses to remain competitive.

The national minimum wage was increased this week to R21.69 an hour for ordinary and farm workers.

AgriSA says the farming sector will be hard hit by this 16% wage hike, especially in view of the impacts of tobacco and alcohol bans, which devastated income.

It says job cuts will be inevitable.

There will be similar statements from other sectors of the economy, which have also been hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

ALSO READ: National Minimum Wage: Unhappiness about increase for farmworkers

Without wanting to be accused of being communist or socialist-inclined, we would ask about the basic humanity in paying a living wage.

This is the right thing to do, especially in a country with one of the highest gaps between rich and poor on the planet.

Surely, business also has a responsibility more than to generate profits for its owners?

That is at least one of the questions we had hoped might be asked at a time when a global health crisis should be making all of us reconsider our priorities.

Can’t we start building a kinder world?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.