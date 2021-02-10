 
 
Questionable decision to pause new SANDF intakes

Editorials 2 days ago

The SANDF needs new, young muscle and we, as a country, need a muscular and capable defence force.

Editorial
10 Feb 2021
06:01:22 AM
Questionable decision to pause new SANDF intakes

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) military health practitioners are seen after their arrival at Air Force Station Port Elizabeth, a South African Air Force facility situated on the north-eastern side of the Port Elizabeth Airport, on July 5, 2020. Dozens of military health practitioners were on July 5, 2020 deployed to help combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the Eastren Cape Province of South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan / AFP)

Post-1994, many people in the ANC spoke about the “peace dividend” brought about by ending the ruinous spending on defence in apartheid’s last years. Billions were spent on the war in Angola and Namibia, as well as huge sums on covert military operations against the liberation movements, inside and outside the country. That defence money, the argument ran, could provide houses, clinics and education for millions of South Africans. Sadly, looting and corruption became the ANC watchword as more billions were poured into the arms deal of the late ’90s. ALSO READ: No money to modernise current SANDF equipment, Parliament...

