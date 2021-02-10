Questionable decision to pause new SANDF intakes

Post-1994, many people in the ANC spoke about the “peace dividend” brought about by ending the ruinous spending on defence in apartheid’s last years. Billions were spent on the war in Angola and Namibia, as well as huge sums on covert military operations against the liberation movements, inside and outside the country. That defence money, the argument ran, could provide houses, clinics and education for millions of South Africans. Sadly, looting and corruption became the ANC watchword as more billions were poured into the arms deal of the late ’90s. ALSO READ: No money to modernise current SANDF equipment, Parliament...

In the early prosperous days and into the 21st century, South Africa’s military prospered. The reality is that

no modern democracy can do without a defence force.

This country was also expected to bolster its neighbours’ security, particularly when it came to guarding valuable resources like fishing stocks.

But the SANDF has fallen a long way. Sweeping budget cuts have meant most of the weapons systems acquired in the arms deal cannot be run at full operational capacity.

The money restraints have also meant the military has been unable to recruit new blood and retire its ageing personnel.

Administrative personnel outnumber fighting troops more than is optimal, while the command structure is top-heavy with generals.

Now, the SANDF has stopped new intakes of recruits into the annual 2021-2022 Military Skills Development System (MSDS), blaming Covid-19.

That is a questionable decision.

The military needs new blood and the country needs fit fighting troops, given that the Islamic jihadist insurgency in Mozambique may well threaten our own borders and security.

The intake system also provides job opportunities as well as skills development, which will undoubtedly benefit the broader economy.

While the decision to pause the recruitment programme has merit, it cannot be an indefinite action.

The SANDF needs new, young muscle and we, as a country, need a muscular and capable defence force.

