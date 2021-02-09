Covid rules might become the norm after vaccine ‘setback’

Just when we thought we were out of the woods of the infections, deaths and restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to come to terms with the fact that one vaccination “silver bullet” – in the form of the AstraZeneca vaccine – is not what we thought. Shabir Madhi, professor at Wits and one of the government’s chief advisors on the pandemic, said Covid-19 will be with us for “our lifetimes”. In other words, for decades. As one of those conducting a study of the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine, his words are sobering. The study found that the...

Just when we thought we were out of the woods of the infections, deaths and restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to come to terms with the fact that one vaccination “silver bullet” – in the form of the AstraZeneca vaccine – is not what we thought.

Shabir Madhi, professor at Wits and one of the government’s chief advisors on the pandemic, said Covid-19 will be with us for “our lifetimes”.

In other words, for decades. As one of those conducting a study of the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine, his words are sobering.

The study found that the vaccine was less effective against the new variant, which was identified in South Africa late last year.

He and other experts have advised the government to pause the planned roll-out of the vaccine.

That does not mean, however, that the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be administered – just that the health

authorities will have to prioritise giving it where it can do the most good … as in reducing hospitalisations, which it still does.

Many are already seizing upon the latest bad news as proof of government incompetence coming, as it does,

after allegations of serious corruption and looting in the government-funded programmes to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE).

Yet, we would urge caution before criticising.

Our scientists have already proved themselves some of the best in the world in genome sequencing and in identifying new variants.

Their advice, we hope, is based on science … although they would be the first to admit that the science around Covid-19 is evolving faster than any expected.

What this means for all of us is that the easing of restrictions and the eventual availability of vaccines is no reason for us to now let down our guard.

The rules must become a way of life for us.

