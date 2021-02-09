Proteas need to get their minds right after series defeat

You have to feel for Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram. After scoring his first Test century on the subcontinent, he was hurt more than elated, because his team lost the match and series against Pakistan. Despite his fighting 108, accompanied by a gritty 61 from Temba Bavuma, the Proteas’ batting collapsed again, which saw them lose by 95 runs. The fall of clusters of wickets is sometimes blamed on “conditions” – the wickets and the climate in India and Pakistan. But the team, its coaches and management are well aware of this … yet nothing is apparently being done. The...

You have to feel for Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram.

After scoring his first Test century on the subcontinent, he was hurt more than elated, because his team lost the match and series against Pakistan.

Despite his fighting 108, accompanied by a gritty 61 from Temba Bavuma, the Proteas’ batting collapsed

again, which saw them lose by 95 runs.

The fall of clusters of wickets is sometimes blamed on “conditions” – the wickets and the climate in India and Pakistan.

But the team, its coaches and management are well aware of this … yet nothing is apparently being done.

The reality is that the conditions apply to all the batsmen and, on Monday, Markram and Bavuma proved those were not insurmountable.

It is worrying, though, that in the second innings of the second Test, it was Pakistan’s pace bowlers who did most of the damage.

Quinton de Kock’s nightmare with the bat continued so it is perhaps a good thing that he is being replaced as Test skipper.

Without the pressure, perhaps his form will improve.

Cricket is a game of talent, to be sure, but it’s also one of the mind. The Proteas need to focus on getting their minds in the right space.

