 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Proteas need to get their minds right after series defeat

Editorials 2 hours ago

Cricket is a game of talent, to be sure, but it’s also one of the mind.

Editorial
09 Feb 2021
06:25:11 AM
PREMIUM!
Proteas need to get their minds right after series defeat

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam was in good form for his team on the first day of play in the second Test against the Proteas in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Picture: Getty Images

You have to feel for Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram. After scoring his first Test century on the subcontinent, he was hurt more than elated, because his team lost the match and series against Pakistan. Despite his fighting 108, accompanied by a gritty 61 from Temba Bavuma, the Proteas’ batting collapsed again, which saw them lose by 95 runs. The fall of clusters of wickets is sometimes blamed on “conditions” – the wickets and the climate in India and Pakistan. But the team, its coaches and management are well aware of this … yet nothing is apparently being done. The...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Boucher admits Proteas have mental issues playing in Asia 9.2.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Myeni’s delinquency case and Proteas lose series 9.2.2021
Little satisfaction for centurion Markram after Proteas lose series 8.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO says don’t dismiss AstraZeneca jabs after SA’s delays rollout

Weather More rain in parts of Gauteng as Vaal dam sits above 98%

Business News Eskom ‘not the bad guy’ in raising solar power customers’ tariffs

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.