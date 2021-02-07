We need more Madonselas in SA

What do the names Nelson Mandela, Nadine Gordimer, Ahmed Kathrada, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mamphela Ramphele, Miriam Makeba, André P Brink, Zanele Muholi and now Thuli Madonsela have in common? The answer: they have all received French knighthood. Madonsela was the latest to join that elite list after being appointed as Knight of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron for her “remarkable achievements in defence of the rule of law and the fight against corruption in South Africa”. The order is viewed as the highest decoration in France and celebrates the accomplishments of distinguished individuals. It is divided...

What do the names Nelson Mandela, Nadine Gordimer, Ahmed Kathrada, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mamphela Ramphele, Miriam Makeba, André P Brink, Zanele Muholi and now Thuli Madonsela have in common?

The answer: they have all received French knighthood. Madonsela was the latest to join that elite list after being appointed as Knight of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron for her “remarkable achievements in defence of the rule of law and the fight against corruption in South Africa”.

The order is viewed as the highest decoration in France and celebrates the accomplishments of distinguished individuals. It is divided into five degrees of increasing distinction – Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer and Grand Cross.

It’s well deserved recognition for the former public protector. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again … we need more people like Thuli Madonsela in leadership roles in this country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.