 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA left in the dark – on two fronts

Editorials 3 hours ago

Eskom’s inability to deliver on its one job – electricity production and distribution – combined with theirs and City Powers inability to communicate their schedules, is a source for headaches among South Africans.

Editorial
08 Feb 2021
04:50:58 AM
PREMIUM!
SA left in the dark – on two fronts

Picture: iStock.

There’s very little that gets South Africans’ blood boiling faster than load shedding. Throw in the mix the recent heavy downpours and the restrictions imposed on us due to Covid-19, and you have a  restless nation confined largely indoors. On Friday morning, Eskom announced it was introducing Stage 2 load shedding, starting at noon and ending late yesterday evening. We should probably be grateful that the power utility halted load shedding yesterday morning after “generation capacity had recovered”, but that’s not the point. Eskom said they had to implement power cuts due to the shutdown of generating units at its...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Eskom patting itself on the back for delivering on its mandate 8.2.2021
Daily news update: Bad news for vaccine rollout, tea party drama continues, and Eskom suspends load shedding 7.2.2021
Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers 7.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eish! Harvard astronomer says aliens visited us in 2017

General Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.