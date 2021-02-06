 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Pay attention to potential third wave warnings as winter looms

Covid-19 57 seconds ago

Despite the hope the arrival of the vaccine brings, we are still in for a number of challenging months, particularly this winter.

Editorial
06 Feb 2021
06:31:48 AM
PREMIUM!
Pay attention to potential third wave warnings as winter looms

Covid-19 patients being treated at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital on 11 January 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While many households debate whether they will take or refuse the Covid-19 vaccination, perhaps the warning from several experts that a third wave is likely to bring new variants will influence their decision. South Africa aims to vaccinate 40 million people – 67% of the population – by the end of 2021. In his family meeting on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa once again clarified that people will not be forced to take the vaccination, but that we needed 40 million people to take the jab if we wanted to achieve herd immunity. On Monday, the first shipment of one million...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, weekend load shedding and EFF quiet on Nkandla’s tea party 6.2.2021
Daily Covid-19 update: 3,749 new cases reported as third wave cautioned 5.2.2021
Covid-19 vaccination drive could face a few challenges, Mkhize tells Parliament 5.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.