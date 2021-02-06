Maintaining valuable assets not about preserving history

In empty sport stadiums, the spirits of the past – of famous victories, of bitter defeats and of ecstatic fans – seem to swirl between the seats and over the pitch. Yet at the disfigured and maimed Pam Brink Stadium in Springs, the ghosts of matches past would probably be too disgusted to return. The once proud facility has been gutted by vandals, who have stripped the fencing, gates, doors, roof and toilets, leaving the concrete bones bare to the elements while grass, weeds and trees grow riotously. The stadium opened in 1949 to a memorable victory of Eastern Transvaal...

In empty sport stadiums, the spirits of the past – of famous victories, of bitter defeats and of ecstatic fans – seem to swirl between the seats and over the pitch.

Yet at the disfigured and maimed Pam Brink Stadium in Springs, the ghosts of matches past would probably be too disgusted to return.

The once proud facility has been gutted by vandals, who have stripped the fencing, gates, doors, roof and toilets, leaving the concrete bones bare to the elements while grass, weeds and trees grow riotously.

The stadium opened in 1949 to a memorable victory of Eastern Transvaal against the touring All Blacks, 6-5.

In 1964, the provincial players again defeated a touring side, edging the British Lions 19-16.

Two Springbok Test matches were played at the venue, France winning 8-6 in 1964 and the Boks beating Argentina 49-29 in 2002.

What has happened to the stadium is almost criminal. The Ekurhuleni municipality could, for comparatively little expenditure, have a working, useful sports venue.

It will, instead, cost millions to rehabilitate. And we won’t be surprised if a tender is issued to build a brand new one somewhere else.

This is not about preserving history, it is about maintaining a valuable asset.

