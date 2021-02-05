 
 
Hope for SA in a teen's triumph

These are the sort of people who will build a brighter future for South Africa.

05 Feb 2021
08:31:04 AM
Walter Sisulu University Nelson Mandela Drive Campus in Mthatha. Picture via WSU on Facebook.

It cannot be easy growing up as an African girl in a township in the Eastern Cape, one of our "basket case" provinces. And never mind being raised by your mother and grandmother because, like so many other families, your father is absent. Yet, teenager Siyahluma Majoka has overcome the odds to obtain 11 distinctions in her teaching course at Nelson Mandela University as top student of the year. Despite having to do her school and university work in a three-bedroom house crammed with 17 people, Siyahluma kept her focus and, she says, avoided peer pressure by staying indoors to...

