What Captain Tom would have wanted

There were few positive stories last year – but the tale of 100-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore was one of them.

The former British Army officer captured the attention of his own country, and of many around the world, when he began walking daily – with the aid of his walker – to raise money for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) as the country locked down against the coronavirus.

All told, his efforts brought in more than R670 million in donations from around the world for the NHS.

Captain Tom, as he came to be known, was recognised by the queen and given a knighthood in July last year.

His story was a shot in the arm of optimism in a dark period. But, more than that, it was a reminder of the tenacity of the human spirit.

That spirit is also one which seeks to unite, not divide, and puts others before self.

That sort of ethos is needed now, as we glimpse hope in the struggle against the virus.

It is a time to think of others, to protect others, by sticking to the rules of social distancing and hand-washing and not refusing to be vaccinated.

That is what Tom would want.

